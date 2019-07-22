Deputy shot in line of duty returns home from hospital

WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (AP) — A sheriff's deputy who was shot in southeastern Kentucky while conducting a wellness check has returned home from the hospital.

WYMT-TV reports Kentucky State Police said McCreary County sheriff's deputy Dustin Watkins was released Sunday from the University of Tennessee Medical Center, where he had surgery after the shooting.

Police said the 28-year-old Watkins was shot last week when he went to visit a home and a man sitting in a vehicle fired several shots from a handgun.

State police say 48-year-old Mark L. Dungan fired several rounds and then fled in the vehicle, striking the patrol car of a county constable as he sped away.

Police later found Dungan at a nearby cemetery and arrested him without incident. He faces several charges.

