Deputy indicted for manslaughter due in court

STILLWATER, Minn. (AP) — The Washington County sheriff's deputy indicted for manslaughter in the shooting death of a 23-year-old Lake Elmo man last year is due in court.

Brian Krook is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. The 31-year-old deputy killed Benjamin Evans in April 2018 after he and others responded to a report of a suicidal man with a gun in Lake Elmo, which is about 19 miles (31 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

Krook becomes the third Minnesota law officer charged in an on-duty killing in recent years. St. Anthony police officer Jeronimo Yanez was acquitted of manslaughter after fatally shooting Philando Castile during a 2016 traffic stop. Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor was charged and convicted of third-degree murder in the 2017 shooting of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.