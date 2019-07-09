Deputy guilty in excessive force case

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy has been convicted in an excessive force case.

The Sun Sentinel reports that Broward Sheriff's Deputy Justin Lambert was found guilty Tuesday of battery and falsifying records. The 38-year-old deputy faces up to six years in prison at his Aug. 29 sentencing.

Prosecutors say Lambert and several other deputies responded to a Deerfield Beach convenience store in February 2014 following reports of someone trying to steal beer. Prosecutors say Lambert punched the 51-year-old man and took him to the ground, leaving him with a black eye and multiple facial fractures. Officials say Lambert's report of the arrest didn't match surveillance video.

Defense attorneys argued that Lambert used the level of force he was trained to use.

Lambert has been suspended with pay since his arrest. Deputy Michael Manresa is also facing a falsifying records charge.

