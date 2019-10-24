Deputy accused of getting paid for unworked off-duty shifts

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida deputy has been accused of not working dozens of off-duty shifts at an apartment complex, despite being paid for the work.

News outlets report Orange County sheriff's Lt. Travis Mackey was arrested Wednesday and charged with grand theft and scheme to defraud. Investigators say Mackey was paid nearly $7,400 for 49 off-duty shifts he had reportedly done between May 2018 and May 2019, but about 60% of that pay was for shifts he never worked.

Authorities didn't immediately release details on where Mackey was working or when they began their investigation. Mackey has worked for the department since 1993 and is now suspended without pay pending criminal and internal investigations. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment on his behalf.