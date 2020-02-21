Defendant acquitted of murder but convicted of conspiracy

BURLINGTON, Iowa (AP) — Another defendant in the slaying of a 26-year-old man in southeast Iowa has been acquitted of first-degree murder but convicted of assault causing serious injury and of conspiracy to commit murder.

The Hawk Eye reported that the verdicts were handed up Thursday on Chicago resident Caesar Davison, 31. Davison was one of five men charged with killing Demarcus "Peanut" Chew on Sept. 10, 2017, outside his mother's apartment in Burlington.

Andre Harris and Derrick Parker have been sentenced to 15 years, and Antoine Spann was given 20 years. Emmanuel Spann was found guilty earlier this month of first-degree murder and conspiracy and faces a life sentence without possibility of parole.

Evidence in court showed the five men followed Chew from Expose nightclub in Gulfport, Illinois, to his mother’s home in Burlington.