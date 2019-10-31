Dad of 2 who died in Michigan fire: Strength stems from sons

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. (AP) — The father of two young boys who died in a Detroit-area house fire said during a prayer service that the support of the community is "what's holding (him) up."

Eleven-year-old Briggs and 9-year-old Logan Connolly died Monday after a blaze broke out in their Grosse Pointe home, just east of Detroit. The cause of the fire is under investigation, and arson has been ruled out.

Hundreds of people gathered Wednesday in St. Paul Catholic Church for a prayer service, some wearing hockey jerseys to symbolize the boys' love for the sport. Two jerseys bearing the boys' names were propped up by hockey sticks on the church's alter.

The brothers' father Walter Connolly said Wednesday his strength "stems from (his) sons' strength." He thanked the people who enriched his sons' lives.