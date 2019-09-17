Court to hear retrial arguments for home invasion killings

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The Connecticut Supreme Court will hear arguments next month on whether a man convicted of killing three people should get a new trial in part because of taped police calls never provided to the defense.

Joshua Komisarjevsky and Steven Hayes were convicted in the 2007 killings of Jennifer Hawke-Petit and her daughters, 17-year-old Hayley and 11-year-old Mikaela, in Cheshire.

Both were resentenced to life in prison after the state's death penalty was abolished.

Komisarjevsky's attorneys argue the tapes show police failed to respond adequately to a 911 call regarding the home invasion. Komisarjevsky's attorneys say the tapes significantly bolster their argument that police were motivated to undermine the credibility of Komisarjevsky's police statements out of self-interest, guilt, anger and embarrassment.

The Hartford Courant reports that arguments are scheduled for Oct. 17.

