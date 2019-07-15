Court proceedings begin against Myanmar child rape suspect

NAYPYITAW, Myanmar (AP) — A court in Myanmar has begun proceedings against a suspect in the rape of a 2-year-old girl at her nursery school, in a case that has generated huge interest and protests, partly because of doubts that the arrested man is guilty.

Aung Kyaw Myo appeared Monday at Dakkhina Thiri District Court in the capital, Naypyitaw, to acknowledge the charge of rape against him.

The suspect was first arrested in May in the rape of the 2-year, 11-month-old girl, who has been given the pseudonym "Victoria" by supporters and the media.

He was released due to insufficient evidence but was rearrested earlier this month.

Demonstrations in cities around the country have demanded justice in the case, with many expressing doubt the arrested man is guilty.