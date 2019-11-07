County to pay $7M to family of woman killed by deputy

STOCKTON, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California county has agreed to pay $7 million to the husband and young son of a woman who was fatally shot in her vehicle by one of its sheriff's deputies.

The Sacramento Bee reports Thursday that attorneys for Hanibal Yadegar and his son reached the settlement with Stanislaus County and Deputy Justin Wall in June. A judge approved the agreement last month.

A criminal trial against Wall is scheduled for January.

Authorities say Wall shot 46-year-old Elvin Yadegar after a low-speed pursuit that started at a Modesto-area hotel, where she allegedly got into a fight with security.

The wrongful death lawsuit claims that Wall shot Yadegar multiple times as she was driving away, and when she posed no danger.

Yadegar died on her way to a hospital.

___

Information from: The Sacramento Bee, http://www.sacbee.com