Corrections officer charged with bringing drugs into prison

MOBERLY, Mo. (AP) — A corrections officer has been charged with sneaking synthetic marijuana and tobacco into a Missouri prion.

Twenty-three-year-old Timothy Davis is free on bond after he was charged with delivery of a controlled substance with intent to distribute. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

Investigators met with Davis just before his shift was about to start Saturday at the Moberly Correctional Center, an 1,800-bed minimum/medium security facility. He told the investigators that he had been paid about $300 through an application called Cash App four times to smuggle in tobacco to two inmates, according to charging documents. They say he eventually admitted to bringing in K-2, which is another name for synthetic marijuana.

Officers then searched his car and found 174 grams (6.14 ounces) of the synthetic marijuana, along with several unopened bags of tobacco, the documents say.

Missouri Department of Corrections spokeswoman Karen Pojmann said four offenders are in segregated housing pending further investigation.