Coroner rules death of baby found in trash homicide

HIRAM, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio coroner ruled Thursday that the death of a baby found in a trash can was a homicide.

The boy was found with the umbilical cord still attached in a women's bathroom in Whitcomb Hall at Hiram College last October.

According to a coroner report obtained by the Record-Courier, the child was alive for no longer than an hour and died of asphyxiation due to postpartum inattention.

Hiram Village Police Chief Brian Gregory wrote in a report that the trash bag was discovered on the floor of the women's bathroom tied shut. Housekeeping staff collected the bag and took it to the back of the building, where maintenance discovered the contents.

The contents of the bag included bloody paper towels, a dark blue hoodie, a pair of women's underwear, and a wrapper for a women's hygiene product.

Gregory said there have been no charges or arrests made.