Convicted rapist escapes from sexual predator treatment

PARSONS, Kan. (AP) — A convicted rapist and kidnapper has escaped from a sexual predator treatment program in southeast Kansas has been recaptured, authorities said.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services said Randy Eugene Snodgrass, 58, ran away Monday while being taken to Parsons State Hospital and Training Center, where he was a resident in the sexual predator treatment program. A state hospital staffer was injured during the escape and received treatment at another hospital, the Wichita Eagle reports.

The Parsons public information office said Snodgrass was arrested early Tuesday in Neosho County but provided no other details.

Snodgrass is on parole after being convicted of rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault in Douglas County. Kansas Department of Corrections records show the crimes happened in 1990. He was paroled to Labette County in December after spending four years in prison following a parole violation. He was first paroled in August 2013 after being held in prison since 1991.