Convicted killer escapes from Alabama work-release facility
Authorities are searching for a convicted killer they say escaped from a work-release facility.
The inmate escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center Saturday night, the Alabama Department of Corrections said in a statement.
Daniel Miner was not found in his bed during a count of inmates at the facility, officials said.
Miner was last seen wearing state prison-issued white clothing, WHNT-TV reported. He's serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder in Marshall County.
Childersburg is about 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of Birmingham.
