Convicted heroin dealer gets almost 15 years in prison

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Rhode Island man convicted of being a heroin dealer has been sentenced in federal court in Connecticut to nearly 15 years in prison.

The U.S. attorney for Connecticut says the 30-year-old Eddy Pena of Providence also was sentenced Monday to five years of probation.

A jury in February found Pena guilty of conspiracy to distribute, and to possess with intent to distribute, one kilogram or more of heroin.

Court documents show the case stemmed from an investigation that began after several heroin overdoses in southeastern Connecticut, including two fatal overdoses in January 2016.

The investigation, which included court-authorized wiretaps and controlled purchases of narcotics, revealed that Pena regularly supplied lower-level dealers with large quantities of heroin.

Pena has been detained since his arrest in November 2017.