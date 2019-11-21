Columbia man convicted in shooting death at restaurant

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — A 31-year-old man faces a life sentence after being convicted of second-degree murder after a man died at a Waffle House restaurant in Columbia.

A Boone County jury on Wednesday convicted Matthew McMillan in the New Year’s Day 2018 death of Anthony Warren, who died when he was shot by a security guard during a confrontation in the restaurant.

McMillan also was found guilty of first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.

The Columbia Daily Tribune reports McMillan drew a gun while fighting with another man inside the restaurant. Robert Moses, a security guard, attempted to break up the fight. At one point, he fired a shot and hit Warren, who died on the way to the hospital.

Defense attorney Matthew Uhrig argued McMillan acted in self-defense during the fight.

___

Information from: Columbia Daily Tribune, http://www.columbiatribune.com