Colorado Springs officer shot, injured; suspect being sought

COLORADO SPRINGS (AP) — A Colorado Springs police officer was shot and injured during a traffic stop and the suspect is being sought, the El Paso County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

The officer initiated a traffic stop late Saturday in Colorado Springs and then called for backup. The male driver shot at the officers, who then returned fire. One officer was shot and is hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, KRDO-TV reported.

The shooter drove away and was later involved in a crash about 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) away from the site of the traffic stop, KKTV reported. The driver then fled on foot and remains at large. No description has been provided and it's not known if the driver was shot.