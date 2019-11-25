College basketball player in Georgia charged with murder

ATLANTA (AP) — A starting point guard for a Georgia university’s women’s basketball team is one of five people indicted in the July killing of a man found dead in an Atlanta parking deck.

A Fulton County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman said Kennesaw State University’s Kamiyah Street turned herself in Thursday. She remained in the county jail Monday without bond. Online court records didn’t list an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

The university’s athletic department said in an emailed statement that once it found out about her arrest Thursday, the 20-year-old Street was “suspended indefinitely.”

Street and the four men named in the Oct. 22 indictment all face charges including murder in the shooting death of 21-year-old Nashiem Hubbard-Etienne. Atlanta police say preliminary information indicates that shooting appears to have been targeted.