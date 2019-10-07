City board to decide if a lounge can reopen after murder

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — The Providence Board of Licenses is scheduled to review the license for a hookah lounge where a man was stabbed to death.

Nara Lounge has been closed since 46-year-old Troy Pine, of Providence, was stabbed Wednesday night.

The board meets Monday.

WPRI-TV reports this death is the 12th homicide of the year in Providence.

The lounge's attorney, Nick Hemond, says the club did not have the required security on the night of the murder because the security guard did not show up.

The owner of NES Solutions, a security company what provides service to Nara, says they never received a request to work the night of the stabbing.

Police are searching for the suspect.