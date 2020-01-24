Church organ damaged in attempt to steal its pipes

FREEHOLD (AP) — Parishioners at a New Jersey church will worship Sunday without the sound of their organ after it was damaged when someone tried to steal its pipes.

The pastor of the the First United Methodist Church of Freehold discovered the damage to the decades-old instrument on Wednesday. The pipes were ripped out and piled in front of the organ, which was dedicated in 1967.

Pastor Wil Wilson wrote on Facebook that the damage, which was estimated at between $15,000 to $20,000, was “shocking and disturbing.”

Wilson wrote he was thankful no one was injured and nothing was stolen. He was praying for the person who was responsible.

“We don't know their story but God still loves them, and God loves them more than he loves our organ,” he wrote.

Wilson wrote that Sunday's service will go on as scheduled and the incident will not “crush our spirits!”

No arrests have been made.