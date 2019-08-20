Church leader arrested in dressing room camera incident

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Utah man who serves as a local leader in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is accused of illegally photographing a woman in Tennessee in a mall dressing room.

According to an affidavit filed in criminal court in Nashville, the woman saw a camera phone angled over the top of her stall last week, got dressed and confronted the man in the next stall.

Police arrested Steven Murdock, of Salt Lake City. He is free on $1,000 bond. A message left at a number listed for Murdock was not immediately returned Tuesday.

Church spokesman Eric Hawkins said in an email that Murdock served as a high councilor. That's a volunteer position helping with the administration of several local congregations. Murdock has been removed from all church responsibilities.