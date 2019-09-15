Chile's Niemann wins by 6 shots at The Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Joaquin Niemann became the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour, shooting a 6-under 64 on Sunday for a six-stroke victory in A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier.

The 20-year-old Niemann entered the final round of the season opener with a two-stroke lead and held off challenges from Tom Hoge and Richy Werenski.

Niemann birdied the final three holes to finish at 21-under 259 at Old White TPC.

Hoge shot 65 and finished second at 15 under. Werenski faded to a 69 and tied for third at 14 under with Brian Harman (65), Harris English (67) and Nate Lashley (69).

It marks the first year since 1931 that there has been more than one tour winner under 21. Matthew Wolff won the 3M Open in June at 20 years, 2 months.

Niemann will give International Team captain Ernie Els something to think about when he makes his captain's picks for the Presidents Cup in December.

He's the first third-round leader to win at The Greenbrier since its debut in 2010.

Niemann made a short birdie putt on the par-4 10th to forge ahead for good. He saved par from 6 feet at No. 11, made birdie putts of 9 feet at No. 12 and a curling 13-footer at No. 13 that prompted a fist pump to push his lead to four.

Niemann grew up in Santiago, Chile, won a pair of junior world titles and was the No. 1 ranked amateur in the world before turning pro in 2018. He played his first full season on tour in 2019, finishing No. 67 in the FedEx Cup standings.

In 2017, Niemann tied for 29th as an amateur after receiving a sponsor's exemption at The Greenbrier. He improved to a tie for fifth in 2018. He shot 64 in the final round for the third straight year.

Hoge fell short in another chance at an elusive first win. At the 2018 Sony Open, he lost a one-shot lead with three holes to play, finished third and missed a playoff.

Hoge birdied five of his first eight holes Sunday, then birdied the 568-yard 12th hole to temporarily join Niemann at 16 under before making bogeys on two of his next three holes.