Children's Theatre says 6 abuse victims settle lawsuits

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Children's Theatre Company in Minneapolis says it has settled lawsuits filed by six individuals who say they were sexually abused by the former artistic director and two former employees decades ago.

The theatre company says terms of the settlement are private. Seventeen plaintiffs have filed lawsuits since 2015 alleging that sexual abuse took place at the theater. Nine cases remain unresolved. A verdict in another lawsuit found the company was negligent, but not liable for damages. In addition, another lawsuit alleging sexual abuse by former teacher Jason McLean did not name the company as a defendant.

The Star Tribune reports plaintiff attorney Molly Burke says the parties are working to resolve the remaining lawsuits. Jeff Anderson, the attorney for one plaintiff, has said that more than 100 victims were abused by 20 offenders at the theater.

___

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com