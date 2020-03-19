Charges: Man shot by police in Brooklyn Park fired first

Prosecutors say the man shot and wounded by police outside a Brooklyn Park Walmart this week fired first at officers.

James Klein, 32, of Chaska, has been charged in Hennepin County with assault on a police officer and a felony weapons count in connection with the gunfire Monday in the northern Twin Cities suburb.

Klein is hospitalized with gunshot wounds to a leg and a hand. No officers were wounded.

Police were called to the store on a report of a suspected shoplifter, according to the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

An officer spoke with Klein outside the store and ordered him to stop, the BCA said. Klein ignored the order, was hit with a stun gun, began running away and shot at the officer who returned fire, officials said.

Another officer shot and wounded Klein. Police say they recovered Klein’s handgun and an ammo belt with numerous rounds of ammunition.

Klein left prison in August and was under supervised release after being sentenced in 2013 in Scott County for drug, weapons and counterfeiting currency offenses, the Star Tribune reported.

Klein also has two earlier drug possession convictions in Minnesota and one for fleeing police. It was not immediately clear if he has hired an attorney to speak on his behalf.