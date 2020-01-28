California man, young son dead in apparent murder-suicide

A man and his 2-year-old son were found shot to death in Northern California and detectives are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide, authorities said.

Police responded Sunday afternoon to reports of a woman screaming on a residential street in Elk Grove, the Sacramento Bee reported.

When officers arrived they found a man and his child suffering from gunshot wounds, police Officer Jason Jimenez.

Officers learned the woman had been in a “verbal argument” with the child’s father, a 45-year-old man, while inside their home in a gated community. The man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound and the 2-year-old died from a single gunshot wound, a police news release said.

The Sacramento County Coroner’s Office had not released the victims’ names as of Monday.