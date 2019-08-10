California man who raped girl for years facing life sentence

HEMET, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man who raped his girlfriend's daughter for years — resulting in her giving birth at age 13 — has been sentenced to 230 years to life in prison.

Deon Welch of Hemet was sentenced Friday.

Authorities say Riverside County social workers were told repeatedly over two years that the girl was being abused but never removed her from the home.

An arrest was made after the girl's mother took her to a hospital in 2016 to ask about an abortion and the girl told police she'd been raped at least 90 times.

Last year, the mother — who'd interfered with an earlier probe — was sentenced to a year in jail and the girl reached a $10 million lawsuit settlement with the county's Department of Public Social Services.