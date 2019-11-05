California DMV revealed private information on 3,200 drivers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California's Department of Motor Vehicles says it improperly disclosed private information to seven other government agencies on more than 3,000 people who had been under some type of criminal investigation.

The department is sending letters Tuesday to the 3,200 people after determining that they aren't currently being investigated.

Department officials say they improperly gave federal, state and county agencies what were supposed to be internal notes, such as whether drivers' Social Security numbers had been checked to see if they were valid or if the individual was ineligible for a Social Security number.

More than 3,000 of the individuals had been under investigation by district attorneys in just two of California's 58 counties, San Diego and Santa Clara.

Fewer than 200 went to the federal Department of Homeland Security.