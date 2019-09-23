Bystanders thwart attempted kidnapping at mall

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say quick-thinking bystanders helped thwart an attempted kidnapping a shopping mall in Vancouver, Washington.

Police say Steven Hayes tried to drag a 14-year-old out of the Vancouver Mall on Saturday.

KOIN reports that when the victim fought back, the suspect tried to run from the scene and was chased by other people at the mall who were able to grab and hold him until police arrived.

Police said the victim was not physically hurt during the ordeal.

Hayes was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of kidnapping, assault, and felony harassment. He also has a prior conviction for kidnapping. It wasn't immediately clear if he had an attorney.