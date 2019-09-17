Brother of defendant says he acted alone in 1983 murders

CALDWELL, Idaho (AP) — The brother of a man standing trial for a third time in a decades-old double murder case says he committed the murders alone, without the help of Mark Lankford.

The Idaho Press reports Bryan Lankford gave the testimony Monday in his brother's trial. Bryan, who is serving a life sentence in connection with the killings of U.S. Marine Capt. Robert Bravence and his wife, Cheryl Bravence, has claimed he acted alone in the killings before. But he's also previously recanted that claim.

Mark Lankford was twice previously convicted for participating in the murders, but both previous convictions were overturned on appeal. Now his third trial is underway in Canyon County's 3rd District Court.

The Bravences were camping in north-central Idaho when they were killed in 1983. Mark Lankford maintains he helped dispose of the bodies but didn't participate in the murders.

