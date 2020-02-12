Boy dies of injury from crash that killed father in Utah

MOAB, Utah (AP) — A 10-year-old boy injured in a multi-vehicle crash that killed his father died of his injuries, police said Wednesday.

Israel Camey was riding in a Chevy Tahoe driven by his father, Vilsar Camey, 45, Sunday when authorities say it was struck by a speeding pickup truck at an intersection on the main street in the southeastern Utah city. Vilsar Camey died at the scene. A pregnant woman in another vehicle hit by the truck was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries, according to an arrest report.

The pickup truck crashed into a building. Deputies found the pickup driver, Benjamin Thomas Balls, 41, under the truck and arrested him, the report said. Court records do not indicate if he has a lawyer representing him.

Shortly before the crash, Ball had been chased by a Utah Highway Patrol trooper for allegedly speeding but the trooper stopped the pursuit as the truck entered city limits, according to the report.

After the chase, a sheriff's deputy reported the truck was traveling 80 miles (129 kph) in 30 to 35 mph (48-56 kph) speed zones.

Moab is an outdoor recreation mecca that draws about 3 million visitors a year because of its proximity to Arches and Canyonlands national parks.