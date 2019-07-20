Boy, 11, sitting in vehicle hit by stray bullet

READING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet as he sat in a vehicle in eastern Pennsylvania.

Reading police were called after a report that the boy was on his way to Reading Hospital in a private vehicle.

There was no immediate word on his condition.

Police say they believe the boy wasn't the intended target. No arrests were reported and police were urging anyone with information to call investigators.