Bond set at $1M on murder charges for gymnast's brother

This Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 photo, shows an apartment building, located above a pizzeria, that was the scene of a New Years Eve party shooting in Cleveland. Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she's struggling with the arrest of her brother, Tevin Biles-Thomas, who was charged in the shooting that left three dead. Biles-Thomas was arrested in Georgia last week after being indicted on murder, manslaughter and other charges in a New Year's Eve party shooting. less This Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 photo, shows an apartment building, located above a pizzeria, that was the scene of a New Years Eve party shooting in Cleveland. Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles says she's ... more Photo: Tony Dejak, AP Photo: Tony Dejak, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Bond set at $1M on murder charges for gymnast's brother 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

CLEVELAND (AP) — The brother of Olympic gymnastics champion Simone Biles has pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in a shooting that left three men dead at a 2018 New Year's Eve party in Cleveland.

Attorney Joseph Patituce (PAT'-eh-toos) entered the pleas for 24-year-old Tevin Biles-Thomas during a video arraignment Friday in Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH'-guh) County. Biles-Thomas was indicted last month on murder, voluntary manslaughter, felonious assault and perjury charges.

Bond was set at $1 million.

Authorities say gunfire broke out when a group of men arrived uninvited to the party. Nineteen-year-old DelVaunte Johnson, 21-year-old Toshaun Banks and 23-year-old DeVaughn Gibson were killed.

Patituce says Biles-Thomas maintains he's innocent.

Simone Biles has said on Twitter she's struggling with her brother's arrest and that her heart aches for the victims and their families.