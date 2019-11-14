Boise teen charged in connection with crash that killed boy

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A Boise teen who prosecutors say fatally hit a 7-year-old bicyclist while driving a pickup truck has been charged with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter.

Conner Brant, 18, was booked into the Ada County Jail on Wednesday in connection with the fatal July collision.

Deputies say 7-year-old Eduard Prokopchuk was riding his bike with two other children on a road near Boise when he was hit by the pickup driven by Brant. The young boy died of his injuries the following day.

Sheriff’s spokesman Patrick Orr said Brant told deputies at the time that he was looking at his radio, and an investigation indicated he was focusing on something inside the cab of the pickup at the time of impact. Brant immediately stopped after the collision and stayed with the child until emergency workers arrived.

Court records do not yet show if Brant has obtained an attorney.