Body of skinned dog, turned over to police, is now missing

ALAMO, Ga. (AP) — The Alamo Police Department has apparently misplaced the body of a dog that was found dead and partially skinned on Lucille Avenue last Monday.

After discovering the dog, which was found mutilated in Alamo resident Karen Sapir's front yard, Alamo Police Chief Roger Bryant said he gave the body to Preston "Pep" James, who works for the city of Alamo, and asked him to bury it.

"I asked Pep to go ahead and take it off and bury it," Bryant said. "I got the forms and everything as quickly as I could, to take it to the vet. I was going to take it to the vet and let them send it off for a necropsy. I got that form, and when I got that form, the dog wasn't there. (James) never put it in the dirt. He just left it on top of the dirt, and we don't know where the dog is."

When asked why he gave the body to James for burial instead of having it sent to a lab for examination, Bryant said he did not know Georgia had a lab that could do it.

"At the time, I didn't really know that Georgia actually had a place to do it," Bryant said.

Bryant said he does not understand why asking James to bury the dog would raise any suspicions. He said that it's not normal for the Alamo Police Department to have the bodies of dead animals medically examined.

"It's not normal for us, at the time, from all the years I've been doing this, and all the criminal investigations, including the homicides, for us to do this with animals," Bryant said. "I just found out about it, and I'm glad somebody educated me. I'll be more prepared next time."

James could not immediately be reached for comment.

Sapir was upset when she found out that police do not know where her dog's body is.

"I need to know where my dog is. How the hell did you lose my dog?" Sapir said. "My dog is dead. How did you lose a dead dog?"

The death of Brownie, a Labrador mix that had just given birth to seven puppies two weeks prior to her horrific death, caused a social media firestorm after Sapir posted pictures of Brownie's mutilated body on Facebook last week.

Sapir and her two children discovered Brownie's carcass around 6:20 a.m. on Sept. 23, not long after Sapir had woken up. The dog's body was lying on the front lawn, adjacent to the concrete stairs leading up to Sapir's house. Brownie's left ear was gone, and significant portions of the skin on her head and body had been removed.

"The image is still in my head," Sapir said. "It took me a minute to process what I was seeing."

Upon discovering the dog, Sapir immediately called 911. Bryant was dispatched to the scene, calling in Curtis Hay, investigator with the Wheeler County Sheriff's Office, for assistance, before allegedly giving the dog to James for burial.

Bryant says he believes an animal is responsible for Brownie's death.

"I'm not going to sit here and tell you that it was done by a dog, a coyote or a bobcat," Bryant said. "I'm just saying that I believe it to be done by an animal."

Bryant said that a human is not responsible for the dog's death. He said that the dog had just had puppies two weeks prior to its death and that the animal or animals that he believes attacked it probably grabbed ahold of the dog's loose skin and tore it off.

He said there are "no indications of trauma other than bite marks" on the dog but added that there is indeed bruising shaped like an oval or a mouth, which he says leads him to believe that an animal is responsible.

When asked where he believes Brownie's death occurred, Bryant initially said he did not know, but later said he knows that the dog wasn't killed on Sapir's property.

When asked how the dog could have made its way onto Sapir's property if it wasn't killed by the animal there, Bryant said that the animal or animals that attacked the dog let it get away and that the dogs were playing.

"After the play was over with, there was no other reason. It got up and wandered off," Bryant said. "There was no more play to it. That's a rough way of saying that I believe this is the reason it is an animal."

When asked again how the dog could have made its way onto Sapir's property if it wasn't killed by the animal there, Bryant said, "No human toted it up there, and no vehicle brought it up there." He said he knows this to be true because there would have been footprints or tire tracks left on the dewy morning grass.

When asked if dew would be present if the death occurred several hours before the body was discovered at 6:23 a.m., Bryant said "yes."

Although Bryant believes an animal is responsible for Brownie's death, he says he remains open to the possibility that a human or humans killed the dog.

The Guardians of Rescue, a non-profit, animal rights and welfare organization based out of New York, opened an independent investigation into the death of Brownie after Sapir's Facebook post gained traction on social media.

Steven Brill, an investigator with Guardians of Rescue, said that GR has had the photos of Brownie examined by medical professionals, taxidermists, hunters and game wardens, each of whom have concluded that Brownie's death "is not the doing of an animal." Brill said it is troubling that Bryant is already of the belief that an animal is responsible despite the fact that the investigation is ongoing.

"We are confident that this animal was killed by an individual. There was no blood at the scene, and we are confident that this dog was removed off the property, killed and then brought back," Brill said. "Animals do not cut the skin off of a body."

Another cause for concern on social media was Brownie's wounds. Many commenters noted the symmetry of her wounds and said they looked too precise to be the work of an animal or animals.

Bryant said that the wounds are not symmetrical but later said that they are. He says that the wounds are more "jagged" along the edges and that they were "not cut with a knife."

Bryant added that people are jumping to conclusions and making assumptions about what happened to Brownie without knowing all the facts. He concluded by saying that the case is still under investigation and that he is open to multiple possibilities.

A $5,000 reward is currently being offered by Guardians of Rescue, Animal Aid USA and Dogs on Death Row for "information leading to the arrest and prosecution of those responsible" for Brownie's death.

"Seeing the pictures of that dog skinned is one of the most disturbing things to see, and I have seen a lot in my career as an undercover FBI agent," said Jack Garcia, director of investigations at Guardians of Rescue. "We cannot let the person who did this get away with it. We will do everything we can to investigate this and bring the person to justice who is responsible."

Brownie's seven puppies have since been given to Ruff Rescue, a nonprofit animal rescue organization in Florida. One of them has been named Brownie in memory of the dog that brought joy and comfort to Sapir and her two children.

"She was so friendly," Sapir said. "She would come up to you and lick you. She was such a good dog."

