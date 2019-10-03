Body found near Laurel sparks homicide investigation

LAUREL, Mont. (AP) — Yellowstone County officials are investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found in a wooded area near Laurel.

Sheriff Mike Linder says without the confirmation from the medical examiner he cannot say if the body found Wednesday is that of 57-year-old Lori Bray, who was reported missing a day earlier.

However, he told The Billings Gazette the search for Bray has been put on hold since the discovery of the body.

Bray was last seen at about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday leaving her job at a Laurel casino. She was reported missing at 4 p.m. Tuesday when she did not show up for work. Searchers found her car and other items belonging to Bray during their search.

Officials have not released a cause of death.

