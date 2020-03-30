Bodies of 2 girls, parents found in rural West Virginia

BALLARD, W.Va. (AP) — The bodies of two young girls were found in a West Virginia stream and those of their parents in a wooded area about 10 miles away shortly after a fire gutted the family's home and authorities found a meth lab in the ruins, police said Monday.

The children's bodies were found Saturday in a stream and the parents' bodies were found Sunday in a wooded area, all in the same county where the family lived, in the southern part of the state, said State Police Sgt. Andy Evans.

The deaths were believed to be a murder-suicide, but the suspected causes of death were being withheld pending autopsy results, Evans said.

Monroe County sheriff's officials responding to a fire early Saturday at the family's home in the Ballard area found a methamphetamine lab inside, Evans said. He said the house was badly damaged by the fire.

State police identified the parents as Keven M. Anderson, 40, and Helen I. Rattamasribounreuang, 30.

"Anytime there's children involved, it's a tough situation for us emotionally," Evans said.