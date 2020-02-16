Billings police officer injured, intentionally struck by car

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Billings police officer was injured and a 14-year-old boy faces an attempted deliberate homicide charge after the teen reportedly struck the officer with a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police said an officer was giving commands to the occupants of a stopped vehicle at about 1:12 a.m. Saturday when the driver accelerated and drove straight into officers.

A 35-year-old officer was struck, causing serious injuries that required surgery. The injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, police said.

The suspect's vehicle crashed nearby and all six occupants fled, but were apprehended. The other occupants were five girls between the ages of 13 and 16. Officers said the vehicle had fled from officers multiple times earlier that night.

Police did not identify the injured officer, but said he'd been with the department for six years. The investigation continues.