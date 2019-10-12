Billings man charged with homicide in infant's death

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Billings man has been charged in the death of an infant nearly a year ago.

The Billings Gazette reports James Maurice Palmer was arrested Wednesday on a charge of negligent homicide and is being held on $200,000 bail.

According to court documents, he was watching the infant on Oct. 31, 2018, when her mother was at work. He gave the girl a bottle and changed her diaper before putting her down for a nap. Investigators say the infant was face-down, under a blanket and unresponsive when Palmer checked on her about two hours later.

An autopsy revealed she died of asphyxia due to airway obstruction, and she had methamphetamine and amphetamine in her system.

Jail records do not indicate if Palmer has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

