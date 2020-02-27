Bend brewer charged with defrauding customers of over $800K

BEND, Ore. (AP) — The owner of a Bend microbrewery is facing federal charges after authorities say he used his brewing company to defraud customers out of more than $800,000.

Matthew Mulder, 48, is accused of soliciting and accepting orders for microbrewery equipment and supplies he knew his company couldn’t fulfill, The Oregonian/OregonLive reported. He faces four counts of wire fraud and three counts of mail fraud.

Mulder’s company, WeCan Brewing Systems, supplied custom-built microbrew systems, keg washers and other industrial brewing products to brewers around the U.S.

Court documents say that since at least 2017, Mulder has scammed at least 23 customers, many of them microbrewery owners, encouraging them to make payments on systems or items he never delivered.

Mulder appeared in federal court in Eugene Wednesday, and was released. He has a jury trial scheduled for April.