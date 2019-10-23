Bellevue police: 4 arrested in death of 19-year-old man

BELLEVUE, Neb. (AP) — Police in Bellevue say four people have been arrested in connection with the killing of a 19-year-old whose body was found in a park earlier this week.

Television station KETV reports that police have arrested 21-year-old Eric Palmquist, 18-year-old Nolan Carpenter, 18-year-old Emily Groff and 18-year-old Alyssa Edmisten in the death of Matthew Brenden.

Brenden's body was found Sunday morning in a Bellevue city park. A preliminary autopsy lists the cause of his death as a gunshot wound to the head.

Both Palmquist and Carpenter were arrested on suspicion of burying human skeleton remains, and all four faces charges of tampering with evidence. Palmquist also faces drug and weapons counts.

Investigators say they believe Brenden shot at his Bellevue home and his body was then taken to the park.

