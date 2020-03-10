Bell Gardens police shoot, kill carjacking suspect

BELL GARDENS, Calif. (AP) — A man who reportedly robbed and carjacked his mother was shot to death by Bell Gardens police after a standoff, authorities said Tuesday.

The carjacking was reported Monday morning at a home on Eastern Avenue, a Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department statement said.

The suspect fled but returned to the home that night, authorities said.

Bell Gardens police arrived and tried to arrest the man but he barricaded himself inside.

Authorities spent several hours trying to convince the man to surrender peacefully. When he finally left the home, an office-involved shooting took place, according to the Sheriff's Department.

He was pronounced dead at a hospital.

His name and details of the shooting weren’t immediately released.

The man’s mother wasn’t hurt and police officers weren't injured, authorities said.