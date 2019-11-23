https://www.darientimes.com/news/crime/article/Baltimore-Police-say-14-year-old-teenager-shot-in-14857527.php
Baltimore Police say 14-year-old teenager shot in back
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore Police say they are investigating a shooting that injured a 14-year-old girl.
Police they responded to a report of a walk-in at a local hospital Friday night and found the teenager suffering from a gunshot wound to her back.
Police said the victim is in stable condition. Police said they are seeking information from the public about the shooting.
