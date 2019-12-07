Bail set at $1 million for woman accused of killing child

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Bail has been set at $1 million for a 27-year-old northwestern Washington woman accused of killing her boyfriend's 3-year-old daughter.

A Whatcom County Superior Court judge set bail for Kamee Dixon on Friday.

She's charged with second-degree murder in the death of Hazel Homan.

Homan died Nov. 30. Doctors determined her brain hemorrhages were consistent with shaken baby syndrome.

Doctors also say there's no evidence of choking as reported by Dixon on the day she called 911.

Defense attorney Starck Follis said there are no prior claims of abuse or neglect, and Dixon should have a lower bail.

Dixon's next court appearance is set for Friday.