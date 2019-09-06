Authorities seek armed murder suspect in Tennessee

ALAMO, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee say they're searching for man who killed a woman and fled in her car.

News outlets report the state Bureau of Investigation has issued an arrest warrant on Thursday for 52-year-old Leslie Earl Carter on a charge of murder. He's accused of killing a woman in an Alamo home.

The bureau says Carter should be considered armed and dangerous. It also says Carter is driving the victim's 2014 metallic gray 4-door Chevy Cruze, with a license plate tag of 487PWZ.

The bureau and the Crockett County Sheriff's Office didn't immediately release a motive for the killing. The investigation is ongoing.