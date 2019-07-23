Authorities say baby's death classified a homicide

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Authorities in western North Carolina say the death of a 10-month-old baby is being investigated as a homicide.

The Haywood County Sheriff's Office tells local media outlets preliminary autopsy findings indicate the child was killed. An investigation is ongoing, and no charges had been filed as of Tuesday.

The sheriff's office previously said deputies responded to a home last week for the reported cardiac arrest of an infant and observed the child with "several injuries." The baby was pronounced dead at a hospital later that day.