Authorities release name of man who killed 7-year-old, self

RISING SUN, Md. (AP) — Authorities in Maryland have released the identity of a man who killed his 7-year-old son and then himself.

News outlets report state police say 33-year-old Joshua Phillip Holcombe killed Mason Holcombe and then himself Sunday at a home in Rising Sun.

An autopsy showed the boy suffered multiple gunshot wounds. Police say Holcombe was found suffering from a single gunshot wound. He was taken to a Baltimore hospital and later died.

Police say a preliminary investigation determined a "disturbance" happened inside the home before the shooting. Authorities haven't provided further detail on the nature of the disturbance. They say two other adults and a child were inside the home at the time of the shooting and are working with investigators.