Authorities discover body of missing Louisiana man in river

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The body of a missing Louisiana man was recovered from a river on Tuesday, a coroner's office confirmed.

Authorities pulled the body of Nichollas Perkins, 24, from the Mississippi River in Baton Rouge, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office told news outlets.

Perkins was last seen Friday near a levee downtown, police said. Family members told investigators he had been out jogging, news outlets reported.

The coroner’s office did not release a cause or manner of death.

Authorities are investigating.