Authorities: Wrong-way crash that killed 3 was intentional

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — A prosecutor in Ohio says a driver going the wrong way on Interstate 75 last March intentionally slammed into another car, killing a couple and their 10-year-old daughter.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor says the driver was upset at the time of the crash just south of Dayton and that she knew what she was doing.

Abby Michaels of Xenia (ZEEN'-yuh) was indicted Thursday on murder and aggravated vehicular homicide charges.

Court records don't list an attorney for her and there was no phone listing for her.

Prosecutor Mat Heck says Michaels was driving under the influence of alcohol, but he says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

He says witnesses told authorities that Michaels was speeding up when she hit the other car carrying a family from Mason.