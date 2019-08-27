Authorities: Teen was fatally shot in Fitchburg

FITCHBURG, Wis. (AP) — The Dane County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the victim of a homicide as a 17-year-old boy.

Seventeen-year-old Shay Watson was found dead Sunday night at a Fitchburg duplex he shared with his mother and brother. The medical examiner says Watson was fatally shot. Watson's step-grandfather, Tim O'Neil, who owns the duplex, tells the State Journal no family members were home when Watson died.

Fitchburg Police Chief Chad Brecklin says the homicide does not appear to be a random act, but has declined to say whether authorities have any suspects.

Watson was entering his senior year at Verona Area High School where he played football last year. Principal Pam Hammen notified parents that counselors are available to help students cope with the loss.

___

Information from: Wisconsin State Journal, http://www.madison.com/wsj