Authorities: Man may have shot man suspected in son's death

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The father of a 3-year-old boy killed in 2017 has been accused by authorities of shooting a man described as a person of interest in the boy's death.

Marcus Donnell Haislip Jr., 23, was charged with two counts of first-degree assault, unlawful possession of a weapon and armed criminal action after two men were shot Nov. 29 at a gas station in Kansas City.

On Wednesday, federal and Kansas City authorities presented a criminal case to Jackson County prosecutors that identified a man wounded in the gas station as a person of interest in the boy’s killing, The Kansas City Star reported.

John Ham, a spokesman for the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said “It would seem an improbable coincidence,” if the two shootings were not related.

Ham said the prosecutor’s office was reviewing the 2017 homicide to determine whether charges should be filed.

Haislip's 3-year-old son, Marcus Haislip III, was killed in May 2017 and his father and another relative were wounded when at least 10 gunshots were fired into their car.

No criminal charges have been filed in that killing.

Police arrested Haislip Monday. He has denied being involved in the gas station shooting, according to court records.