Authorities: Armed man died after being shot by officer

FORT MADISON, Iowa (AP) — A man shot by a Fort Madison police officer has died at a hospital, authorities said Wednesday.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation said in a news release that officers sent just before 11 p.m. Tuesday to a manufacturing warehouse encountered the man, who was armed with a handgun. The officer then shot the man, who was taken to Fort Madison Community Hospital.

His name and that of the officer haven't been released. Authorities haven't yet said what caused the officer to fire.

Fort Madison Police Chief Mark Rohloff told station WGEM the warehouse incident was related to the shooting of another man about an hour earlier elsewhere in Fort Madison. The chief didn't provide that man's name or information about his man's condition.